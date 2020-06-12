William M. (Bill) Lesko Jr.
William (Bill ) M. Lesko, Jr., 64,of Estero, FL, passed away on June, 5, 2020 at HealthPark Medical center in Fort Myers, Florida from cancer. Bill was born on October 25th, 1955, in Pittsburg, PA a son of the Late William M. Lesko, Sr. and Marie Dolores (Kushner) Lesko.

Bill grew up in Munhall, Pennsylvania. He went to both Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon Universities. He worked in the steel mills in Pittsburgh before he moved to Ohio in 1979. In Columbus, Ohio, Bill had a 20-year career in the car service and claims business before he was employed by The Ohio State University. He retired from OSU in 2016.

Bill loved woodworking and home improvements. He was an avid golfer. He supported the Pittsburgh Steelers and OSU football. He was a wonderful husband and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Bill is survived by his beautiful wife, Brenda Lesko of 22 years; his two daughters, Jennifer Neague (Brian) from North Carolina, and Kristine Wright (Josh), grandchildren, Adyson, Jordyn and Camden from Marysville, Ohio, and. ; his sister Donna Pike (Dwight) from Naples, Florida.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.shikanyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
