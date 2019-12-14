William "Mick" Milton Johnson Jr., age 76, of Johnsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 9, 2019, at his residence after a long illness of several strokes.

Mick was born on October 8, 1943, at Carlisle Barracks, PA, to the late Col. William M. Johnson Sr. and Florence Luella Johnson whom survives.

Growing up Mick lived in Guam, then moving to Germany, and back to the states where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, TX. After high school, Mick moved to Hawaii where he attended the University of Hawaii. Along with his brother Bob, they decided to join the Air Force and both were inducted in 1963 at the Hickam Air Force Base in Pearl Harbor Hawaii by their father Col. Wm. M. Johnson Sr. at the same time.

Mick and Bob spent a year in Biloxi, MI in technical electronics training and then were transferred to Wiesbaden, Germany, where they worked on aircraft warning systems. With an honorable discharge, the Johnson brothers went to St. Louis where they attended a year at Southern Illinois University. Mick transferred to Ohio State University where he graduated in spring of 1971 with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering. His brother Bob transferred to Wheaton IL College where he graduated with a BA degree in Divinity and started his missionary work traveling the globe.

A hard working man, Mick was employed by HPM where he dedicated most of his working career in the engineering department. He had a previous stint working 10 months in Cincinnati, OH at Hunker Labs.

While working at HPM, in 1973, Mick met the love of his life Janey Franks Faulk whom also worked there. The two were united in marriage on June 25, 1974 in Powell, OH.

Mick continued schooling while working and became the Electrical Engineering Supervisor. He worked in Marion at the HPM Remanufacturing Plant for several years and then came back to work at the Mount Gilead Plant.

With a great sense of humor, Mick shared many puns with family and friends that often resulted in groans. He was a gentleman at all times and very easy going. Even when he had trouble working on a project around the house, he didn't get mad or yell he simply started laughing and the family knew then things weren't going too well.

Mick loved playing golf and even got a hole in one at the Mount Gilead golf course. He enjoyed Ohio State Football and keeping up with the Big 10. Mick loved reading and also collecting stamps of which he started in grade school and continued until he got sick. He enjoyed working puzzles of all kinds and even liked to help with the flower beds.

With a gift of connecting with others, Mick never met anyone he couldn't talk to or make smile. He met a lot of the locals after he retired and enjoyed seeing many of them at the Apple Pie Inn.

Mick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janey; daughter, Davette (Jeff) Javens; son and his companion, Devon Johnson and Teresa Linger; grandson, Brian (Rachel) Javens; great grandchildren: Makayla Javens, Kaiden Merritt, Alexis Javens, and Brayson Javens; mother, Florence L. Johnson; sister, Mallory Stiebel; brother, Steve (Connie) Johnson; sister-in-law, Alyce Johnson; nephew, Derek (Elizabeth) Stiebel and daughter, Maggie; niece, Laurie (Rich) Walters and children: Annie, Corbin, and Garrett; niece, Kelly (David) Stefano and daughter, Avigail; and niece, Jennifer Rowan and children: Sophia and Erica.

He was preceded in death by his father Wm. M. Johnson Sr.; grandson, Brandin Javens; brother, Robert "Bob" Johnson; brother-in-law, Gary Stiebel; and nephew, Bruce Johnson.

Prayers were answered when Mick made things right with the Lord weeks before he passed.

He wanted things kept simple so there will be no public service. We hope everyone will remember him as he was.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date by his family.

The family would like to thank the Galion Home Care Matters Hospice Staff and Dr. Larry Leone for their help during these last 17 months.

Memorial donations in Mick's memory may be made to Galion Home care Matters Hospice.

Memorial donations in Mick's memory may be made to Galion Home care Matters Hospice.