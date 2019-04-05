William P. "Bill" Smith passed away April 2, 2019 in Clermont, Florida.

Bill was born October 12, 1927 in Marion to Harry and Roxie Smith. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Phyllis: his children Michael and Melinda; a sister Sue Stoner and numerous nephews and nieces.

Bill was a WWII Navy veteran and retired after 43 years from Ohio Edison, later renamed First Energy. From 1978 until his retirement in 1991 he served as the Mount Gilead district manager.

A memorial service will be held Saturday April 13, at 11:00 at the First United Methodist church of Clermont. A burial service will be held in Marion this summer.