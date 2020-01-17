Wilma J. Davis, age 90 formerly of Cardington, passed away Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at Woodside Village Care Center. She was born on January 8, 1930 to the late Elvie Clyde and Marguerite (Pliester) Gregory.

Wilma was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for all her grandkids when they graduated from high school and embroidering pillowcases for her grandkids as well as their spouses. She was very involved with her church, Fairview United Methodist Church, taking on roles as treasure and custodian.

Wilma had volunteered at Woodside Village Care Center when she was able to. She also loved to bake and made awesome cinnamon rolls. Wilma enjoyed reading and loved to play games with her grandkids when she would watch them.

On August 14, 1949, Wilma married Gerald Davis who preceded her in death on January 15, 1992.

Wilma is survived by 4 children: Dianne Carwell of Mt. Gilead, Deborah "Debby" (Gary) Vance of Caledonia, Dayna (Roger) Keen of Cardington and Dean Davis of Cardington; brother, Wilbur (Colleen) Gregory of Idaho and step-sister, June Johnson of Marengo; 14 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street, Cardington, Ohio. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at the Glendale Union Cemetery in Cardington.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Fairview United Methodist Church, c/o Dayna Keen, 930 County Road 148, Cardington, Ohio 43315.

Those wishing to share a memory of Wilma or to express a condolence to the Davis family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.