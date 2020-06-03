January 2, 1923 - June 1, 2020 Wilma Jean Cochran, age 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She spent her final days with son Jim and wife Dana in their West Chester home but for the 9 years prior she was a resident of independent living at Twin Lakes Retirement Community in Cincinnati. She was born Jan. 2, 1923 in Morrow County, Ohio, to her parents Walter and Edith Heskett. She graduated from Mount Gilead High School, and later worked at HPM and Hart, Schaffner & Marx. She married Dean M Cochran on August 3, 1945 after his stint in the U.S. Navy during WW II. After short residences in Evanston, Ill., Mt Gilead, Ohio and Chicago, they settled in Madeira, a suburb of Cincinnati, where they raised their 3 children and Dean founded Pressco Inc. which is now Pressco Technology in Solon, Ohio run by her son Don. Over the years she was very active in her community. She was a member of the Salvation Army Toy Shop Auxiliary where she helped sew clothing to dress hundreds of dolls for needy families during the Christmas season. She was a charter member of the Marvinettes, who helped Bengals coach Marvin Lewis with his charity. She was also a longtime member of St Paul Community United Methodist Church in Madeira. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing golf at Kenwood Country Club and arranging flower bouquets for the residents of skilled nursing at Twin Lakes, where she lived. She was predeceased by her husband Dean Cochran and her sisters Hulah Hunt of Chesterville, Ohio and Wanda Heskett at age 2. She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Diana and husband, John of Caldwell, NJ, son, Don and wife, Linda of Gates Mills, Ohio and son, Jim and wife, Dana of West Chester, Ohio. She has 5 grandchildren including David Cochran, Amanda Cochran Schaefer, Krista Cochran Chodzko, Michael Cochran and Kelly Lanza Mindell and 4 step grandchildren, John Lanza, Jr., Mark Lanza, Brett Lanza and Jeff Lanza. She has 6 great grandchildren including Violet Cochran, Esme Cochran, Robert Cochran, Adelaide Schaefer, Jackson Schaefer and Arlo Mindell and 7 step great grandchildren including Quinn Lanza, Kellyn Lanza, Harris Lanza, Ruby Lanza, Jack Lee Lanza, Cecil Lanza and Frances Lanza. She is also survived by 2 sisters-in-law, Joan Cochran and Beth Cochran and her special friend, Bob Askew. A private family viewing will be held at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark, Ohio and graveside service in Mt Gilead, Ohio on Saturday, June 6, 2020 where she will be buried next to her husband, Dean. A memorial service to celebrate her 97 wonderful years will be planned in the future. Memories or condolences can be shared with the Cochran and Lanza families by visiting www.HoskinsonFuneral.com. Memorial Donations can be sent to Twin Lakes Retirement Community in Cincinnati, Ohio, St. Paul Community United Methodist Church in Madeira, Ohio or the Parkinson Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.