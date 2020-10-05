Yvonne M. Kandel, age 66, of Mount Gilead, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on November 24, 1953, in Columbus, to the late Jim and Ora Wright. Yvonne attended Olentangy High School and later went on to further her education in real estate where she obtained her real estate license.

On December 31, 1985, Yvonne married the love of her life, Timothy B. Kandel. Together they had been hand in hand for 40 years including the time they were dating.

Yvonne was a free spirit who loved the outdoors. Her happy place was being secluded enjoying nature. She also enjoyed short trips where she could hit the road and yet make it back to the comfort of her home in a day. Throughout her life, she took great pride in the food she ate whether it was the quality or healthier options. More recently she had become a vegetarian, something she had tried off and on over the years to do. With a sharp mind, Yvonne loved to read and keep up with current events. While a homebody at heart, she did enjoy time shared with her family.

Her life was simple; filled with love, a rock solid memory, intelligence, and grace. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Tim; children: Jason Mayberry of Westerville, Shane (Christy) Mayberry of Mount Gilead, Adam (Lisa) Mayberry of Centerburg, and Lance (Meredith) Mayberry of Mount Gilead; grandchildren: Riley Mayberry, Jay Mayberry, Maria (Travis) Snyder, Jessica Mayberry, Barry Mayberry, Olivia Mayberry, Drew Mayberry, and Ian (Madi) Mayberry; great grandchildren: Madilyn, Jaxon, Jordan, Wade, and Wyatt with one on the way; and a brother, Zane Wright.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents: Jim and Ora; and a daughter-in-law, Jamie Mayberry.

Her family will greet friends from noon to 2 P.M. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service to honor her life will follow there at 2 P.M. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead