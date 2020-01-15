Home

HERMISTON Ann After a short bravely fought illness, peacefully, at Hawick Community Hospital with her family by her side Ann (née McAdam), beloved wife to the late Tom, much loved mum to Andrew, Ruth and Karen. A loving and caring gran, sister, aunt and mother-in-law to all the family. Service to be held at 1 pm, on Friday, January 17, in Borders Crematorium. Please wear pink. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, for Borders Cancer Care and Cancer Research UK.
Published in Motherwell Times on Jan. 15, 2020
