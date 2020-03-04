|
O'HANLON Anne (nee Hegarty) Peacefully, at home, on February 24, 2020. Anne, beloved wife of Bill, much loved mother of Mark and Brian, wonderful nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Church RIP. Funeral Mass at 10 am, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St Bride's Catholic Church, Whitmoss Avenue, East Kilbride, G74 1NN, thereafter interment at Philipshill Cemetery, 194 Westerfield Road, East Kilbride, G76 9HS.
Published in Motherwell Times on Mar. 4, 2020