Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne O'HANLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne (Hegarty) O'HANLON

Notice Condolences

Anne (Hegarty) O'HANLON Notice
O'HANLON Anne (nee Hegarty) Peacefully, at home, on February 24, 2020. Anne, beloved wife of Bill, much loved mother of Mark and Brian, wonderful nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Church RIP. Funeral Mass at 10 am, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St Bride's Catholic Church, Whitmoss Avenue, East Kilbride, G74 1NN, thereafter interment at Philipshill Cemetery, 194 Westerfield Road, East Kilbride, G76 9HS.
Published in Motherwell Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -