JARVIE Annie Peacefully, at Murrayfield House Care Home, Edinburgh, on January 7, 2020, aged 93, Annie, formerly of Caledonian Road, Wishaw. Beloved wife of the late James Jarvie, loving mother to Anne, Jim, Donnie and Maggie and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Her funeral service will be held at Wishaw South Parish Church, at 12.30 pm, on Friday, January 24. All who knew and loved Annie are very welcome to join the family for this special occasion.
Family flowers only please, any donations on the day to Christian Aid.
Published in Motherwell Times on Jan. 15, 2020
