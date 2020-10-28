Home

HOUSTON Bill Peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, surrounded by his family. Bill, sadly passed away, on October 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Rankin, much loved dad of Elizabeth, Fiona and William, dearly loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service will take place on Monday, November 2, at Holytown Crematorium, at 12.30 pm. Funeral cortege will leave Joseph Potts Parlour, at 12 noon and travel to crematorium via John Street, Main Street (Cenotaph), Calder Road and Clydesdale.
