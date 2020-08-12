|
|
|
FLANNIGAN Bridget
(nee McAvoy) Bridget was the beloved wife of the late Owen and passed away on July 28, 2020, 84 years old. She was a loving mother to William, Owen, Paul and the late Marie, loving gran and great-gran. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church. RIP.
The family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and support . We would like to thank Father McGoldrick and St Gerards for spiritual comfort and John Clark for funeral arrangements. Also to staff at Monklands, NL and HRM Homecare for excellent and professional care.
Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Motherwell Times on Aug. 12, 2020