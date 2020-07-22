|
REDDIN Cathy Sadly but peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Cathy Reddin, aged 83 years, beloved auntie to all the family. She will be missed dearly. May she rest in peace.
Hi auntie Cathy, I would like to say goodbye,
to the best auntie that anyone could wish for,
I love you much and wanted to thank you,
For all the love and protection you showed me.
The happy times we shared when I was young,
You were always there and never gave up on me.
I have a wonderful family who really care.
I want to send you love and kisses on your next journey,
And hope you are free of pain.
Everyone will be waiting for you with the kettle on.
God bless auntie Cachie
Love you much.
From wee cheeky Derek xxx
There's a face we shall always recall.
A memory to cherish forever,
Of one so dear to us all.
With loving thoughts from David, Anne and all the McAdam Clan xxx
Many thanks and appreciation to Father McGoldrick at Sacred Heart Chapel, Ian Tierney, Fiona at Joseph Potts Funeral Services, Cath and Tracey all the family and friends for all their care and kindness shown to Cathy. Many thanks to the staff in Ward 21 in Monklands Hospital in particular Caitlin and Sandra for their kindness and compassion shown to Cathy and her family during her end of life care and the comfort it gave to them all. The chaplain at Monklands Hospital for spiritual comfort. Special thanks are being sent to the exceptional carers who attended Cathy and they gave her comfort during her illness with devoted love and care. In particular Nicola, Mary, Fiona, Jacqui and both Lyndsays. Your kindness meant a lot to Cathy and she looked forward to visits from you all, when you would brighten up her life when it mattered most. The family are so grateful to you all.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 22, 2020