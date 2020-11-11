|
|
|
RAFFERTY Chrissie (nee Rogers) Passed away peacefully, in Shirrel House, Hatton Lea Nursing Home, on October 23, 2020. The family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all their prayers, kind gestures and support offered at this sad time.
We would also like to thank Fr. Michael Brown, the stewards of Holy Family RC Church and all involved in the Requiem Mass, also thanks to Fr. Jim Grant for leading the Rosary at Carfin Grotto. Sincere thanks to all the staff of Shirrel House for their love care and attention shown over the years. Finally we would like to thank John Clark Funeral Service for their support, care and attention. Holy Mass will be offered for all their intentions.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 11, 2020