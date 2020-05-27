|
VINCENT Christine Divers 06/12/1933 - 09/02/2020
Christine Divers, originally from Motherwell, migrated to New York in 1957. Christine met and married Ronnie Vincent, they lived and worked in New York, where they also raised their daughter Jennifer before moving to Long Island. Christine passed away at her home in Long Island with her daughter Jennifer at her side. Christine (Chrissie) was a much loved wife, mom, auntie and friend. She loved to come home to Scotland as much as she could to visit with family and friends. Chrissie will be very much missed by her family and friends in Long Island and in Motherwell.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Motherwell Times on May 27, 2020