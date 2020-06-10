Home

STEWART David Alexander (Willowbank, Balmacara)
It is with great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved David on May 20, 2020. Much loved husband to Carol Anne and devoted father to Ruraidh Cameron. Favourite brother to Irene, Sandra, Lorna and Julie. Due to current restrictions David was laid to rest at a private family funeral service held in Balmacara on May 26. Our family will be holding a celebration of David's life at a later date.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord,
And let perpetual light shine upon him.
Published in Motherwell Times on June 10, 2020
