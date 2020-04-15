Home

LEITCH Duncan Roy Passed away peacefully, on March 27, 2020, aged 81, at Highgate Care Home. Loving husband of Mary and father, brother, uncle, grandad, father-in-law and brother-In-Law. Will be sadly missed by all. The family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the kindness shown at this difficult time. A special thanks to all the staff at Highgate Carehome, the Rev Les Brunger and Joseph Potts Funeral Directors. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
