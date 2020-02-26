Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00
Bedlay Cemetery
Cumbernauld Road
Chryston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth BELL

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth BELL Notice
BELL Elizabeth Peacefully, at Auchlochan Retirement Village, Lesmahagow, on February 22, 2020, Elizabeth Thomson Bell (Betty), sadly passed away aged 100 years, devoted sister of the late May, beloved aunt of Alison-Jane, Linda, Heather and Carole, also a much loved friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Bedlay Cemetery, Cumbernauld Road, Chryston,
G69 0HX, at 11 am, thereafter to Roman Road Hall, 14 Roman Road, Motherwell, ML1 1EJ, for a service of Thanksgiving, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -