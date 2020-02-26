|
BELL Elizabeth Peacefully, at Auchlochan Retirement Village, Lesmahagow, on February 22, 2020, Elizabeth Thomson Bell (Betty), sadly passed away aged 100 years, devoted sister of the late May, beloved aunt of Alison-Jane, Linda, Heather and Carole, also a much loved friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Bedlay Cemetery, Cumbernauld Road, Chryston,
G69 0HX, at 11 am, thereafter to Roman Road Hall, 14 Roman Road, Motherwell, ML1 1EJ, for a service of Thanksgiving, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Feb. 26, 2020