LONIE Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital on Monday, November 9, 2020, aged 86, beloved wife of the late Johnny, much loved mum of Isobel the late James, Johnny, Stephen, Karen and their partners, and very proud, loved nana and great-gran.
You left us quietly, your thoughts unknown,
But left us lots of memories proud to own.
The family would like to thank family, friends, neighbours for all cards, flowers, kind words, also Home Carers, Motherwell Integrated Day Centre, Ambulance Crew, Ward 13 Wishaw General for looking after mum. Very special thanks to Staff at Shirrel Unit Hattonlea for their care and support. Also Martin at Sherry Funeral Service for arrangements, Jessie Richardson and Fr Ricky at St Bernadette's for the advice, help with arranging the lovely Requiem Mass.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 25, 2020