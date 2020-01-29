|
BELL Ellen Peacefully, at Avondale Nursing Home, Hamilton, Ellen, beloved wife of the late Andrew, loving mum to Linda, much loved mother-in-law to George and very special friend and neighbour to Elinor and Hugh. Thanks to the staff at Avondale Nursing Home for the care and kindness shown to Ellen in the few short months she was with them. The funeral service will take place on Friday, January 31, in Dundas Fyfe Parlour, Motherwell, at 2.30 pm, thereafter to South Lanarkshire Crematorium, for 3.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
You left us quietly without goodbye,
But memories of you will never die.
Published in Motherwell Times on Jan. 29, 2020