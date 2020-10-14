|
McKINLEY
Elsie On Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Elsie Clowe Blair Hamilton. Beloved mum of William and Lynda, adored gran of Caitlyn and Soraia, daughter of the late Nan and Bill and lately wife of John.
If I should go tomorrow,
It would never be goodbye,
For I have left my heart with you,
So don't you ever cry,
The love that's deep within me,
Shall reach you from the stars,
You'll feel it from the heavens,
And it will heal the scars.
Published in Motherwell Times on Oct. 14, 2020