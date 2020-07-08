|
Geoghegan Frances
(nee Lynch) Peacefully, at Motherwell Airbles Centre, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late James and much loved mother of Joseph, Christopher and the late Raymond. A loving mother-in-law and grandmother to her six grandchildren. The Geoghegan family would like to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and carers for their kind messages, cards and phone calls received in their recent sad bereavement, also would like to
thank Fr Kevin McGoldrick, staff and nurses at the Airbles Centre and John Clark Funeral Service.
Always in our thoughts,
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 8, 2020