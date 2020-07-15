|
|
|
BARRETT Helen Peacefully at Monklands Hospital, on Friday, July 3, 2020, Helen (nee Halleron), aged 80 years, beloved wife of Denis, much loved mum of Stephen, Denise, Rosaleen and Judith and a loving gran and great-gran.
Fortified by Rites of Holy Church RIP.
The family would like to thank most sincerely Fr Morris for spiritual comfort and celebration of Requiem Mass. Thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for Mass cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to staff at Monklands Hospital, doctors and nurses at Viewpark Health Centre and to John Clark Funeral Service for all arrangements. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 15, 2020