McCORMICK
Helen Peacefully, at home, on February 28, 2020. Helen, sadly passed away aged 67 years, dearly loved wife of the late Jim, beloved mum of Leigh and Stuart, devoted sister of Margaret, loved sister-in-law of Trish and a cherished aunt of Jennifer.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Daldowie Crematorium, West Chapel, Broomhouse, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Mar. 4, 2020
