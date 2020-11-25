Home

Hugh Murphy

Hugh Murphy Notice
Murphy Hugh Passed away in
University Hospital Monklands
on October 24th, 2020,
after a courageous
and remarkable journey.
Hugh has now gone to rest with his beloved wife, Mamie (nee Black).

Carol Ann, Marie, Linda and all the Family are forever grateful for the love and support received from friends, neighbours, Carers, Community Nurses, Scottish Ambulance Service and staff at University Hospital Monklands (Adele).
Thanks also to Father Parkes,
Co-op Funeral Services, Mr Micheal's Flowers and Holytown Crematorium. Rest in Peace Hugh.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 25, 2020
