|
|
|
BRADLEY James Peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, on Friday, August 14, 2020, Jimmy, aged 82 years, beloved husband of the late Frances, loving dad of June, Michael and the late James (Seamus) and devoted papa. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church. RIP.
The family would like to thank most sincerely Fr McGoldrick for spiritual comfort and Requiem Mass. Thanks to all family, friends and close neighbours for Mass cards and kind expressions of sympathy and support. Special thanks to staff in Ward 14 and Ward 20 at Monklands Hospital and home carers for the attention given to dad. Thanks also to John Clark Funeral Service for all arrangements. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Motherwell Times on Aug. 26, 2020