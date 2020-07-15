Home

(Jim) Aged 74, of Wokingham, Berkshire, passed away peacefully on the 28th June.
Much loved Husband of Anne, Father to James, Jill and Michael, Grandfather to Alex, Chloe, Toby and Emma.
Jim graduated from Glasgow University in Bio Chemistry.
He joined Rank Hovis McDougall (RHM) in 1969 and held various positions with them over the next 37 years.
The funeral mass will be streamed via the Corpus Christi Facebook Site on Wednesday 22nd July at 11.30am.
Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK or British Heart Foundation.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 15, 2020
