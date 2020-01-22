|
CANNING James William The family of the late James Canning would like to thank most sincerely Fr McGoldrick for celebration of Requiem Mass. Thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for Mass cards and kind expressions of sympathy and support. Special thanks to staff at St Andrew's Hospice, District Nurses and Macmillan Nurses for their care and attention. Thanks also to John Clark Funeral Service for all arrangements. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Motherwell Times on Jan. 22, 2020