MERRILEES John and Lana Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, John, loving husband of Sadie and devoted dad to Lana, who also sadly passed away, at Wishaw General Hospital, on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Both were much loved members of the family, who wish to thank staff at Wishaw General Hospital, district nurses for their care in looking after John, those at St Luke's Chapel who have provided comfort, the Ferguson family for their support and to Dundas Fyfe Funeral Directors for their assistance at such a sad time.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 9, 2020
