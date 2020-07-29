|
|
|
DORNAN John The family of the late John Dornan would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and support following John's sudden but peaceful passing at home on July 7. Beloved husband of Mary, loving dad, grandpa, brother and uncle. We would also like to thank Marie Waterson and say how much we appreciated the way she conducted John's funeral service at Holytown Crematorium during these very difficult times. A very special thanks to the nurses who gave him such good care over recent months and to Dundas Fyfe for services provided.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 29, 2020