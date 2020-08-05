|
HOWARD Joseph (Joe) 10/03/1922 - 26/07/2020.
Joe died peacefully, in Hatton Lea Care Home, where he had lived happily and was cared for with love and compassion since April 2019. Joanne would like to thank all the staff of Shirrel House for the care and compassion they showed to dad during his stay there. To all friends and relatives for cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Thanks also to Fr McGoldrick for celebration of Requiem Mass and to family friend Michael Hughes for his lovely eulogy which summed up dad's life perfectly and to John Clark Funeral Service for all arrangements.
Published in Motherwell Times on Aug. 5, 2020