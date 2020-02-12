Home

DONALD Linda Sadly, at Monklands Hospital, on January 21, 2020, Linda, aged 67 years, passed away. Much loved wife of the late Alastair, adored mother of Lynn and Lorraine, cherished gran of Marc, Lauren, Jack and Ava, beloved sister to Robert, Ian and Sandra. Also a dear friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service on Monday, February 17, at 10.30 am, at Holytown Crematorium, Memorial Way, Holytown, ML1 5RU, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Feb. 12, 2020
