SMEDLEY Linda The family of the late Linda Smedley would like to thank most sincerely Fr Gerry Haddock for spiritual comfort and celebration of Requiem Mass. Thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for Mass cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to Cornerstone Carers and all health professionals for the care and attention given to Linda during her illness. Thanks also to staff at Boots Pharmacy, Holytown and to John Clark Funeral Service for all arrangements. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Motherwell Times on Mar. 18, 2020
