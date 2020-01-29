Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret AITKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Russell) AITKEN

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Russell) AITKEN Notice
AITKEN Margaret
(nee Russell) Peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, on January 21, 2020, Margaret, aged 77 years, sadly passed away. Beloved mum of Stephen and Christopher, dearly loved gran of Thomas and Rebecca and a loved mother-in-law of Catherine. Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Daldowie Crematorium (West Chapel), at 12.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -