AITKEN Margaret
(nee Russell) Peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, on January 21, 2020, Margaret, aged 77 years, sadly passed away. Beloved mum of Stephen and Christopher, dearly loved gran of Thomas and Rebecca and a loved mother-in-law of Catherine. Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Daldowie Crematorium (West Chapel), at 12.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Jan. 29, 2020