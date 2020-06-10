|
|
|
Montague Margaret
(nee Welsh) Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on 18th May 2020.
Loving wife of Patrick, much loved mother of Patrick, Liz, James and John, proud gran of Amy, Sean, Jamie, Helena, Paul and to beloved Barry and
great gran of Phoebe and Grace.
The family would like to thank
Fr John Paul McShane for his prayers, comfort, support and kind words at the graveside service. Also many thanks to family, friends and neighbours for all the lovely flowers, cards and help and the doctors and district nurses at
the Windmill Practice. Also a special mention to the carers who helped Mum in the last 5 days of her life and supported us throughout.
Published in Motherwell Times on June 10, 2020