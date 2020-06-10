Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Montague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Montague

Notice Condolences

Margaret Montague Notice
Montague Margaret
(nee Welsh) Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on 18th May 2020.
Loving wife of Patrick, much loved mother of Patrick, Liz, James and John, proud gran of Amy, Sean, Jamie, Helena, Paul and to beloved Barry and
great gran of Phoebe and Grace.
The family would like to thank
Fr John Paul McShane for his prayers, comfort, support and kind words at the graveside service. Also many thanks to family, friends and neighbours for all the lovely flowers, cards and help and the doctors and district nurses at
the Windmill Practice. Also a special mention to the carers who helped Mum in the last 5 days of her life and supported us throughout.
Published in Motherwell Times on June 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -