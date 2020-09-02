Home

WHITELAW Mary (May) Sadly passed away, on August 30, 2020, aged 79 years,
at home, with her family around her, after a short illness. Thank you for all your support shown towards the family. Special mention to Lanarkshire Care Support, Marie Curie and Nicole Henderson. Karen at Co-op Funeralcare, Bellshill and all staff.
A wife, a mum, a gran and a friend, miss you, love you always.
Funeral service on Monday, September 7, 2020, at 2 pm, at Daldowie Crematorium. Sadly immediate family only, but friends can pay respects outside. Cortege will be leaving from Clay Crescent if you wish to pay your respects.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 2, 2020
