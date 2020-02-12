Home

JOHNSTON Maureen (nee Law) Died suddenly, February 4, 2020, at Wishaw General Hospital. Much loved wife to Ian, mum to Martina and Paul, mother-in-law to Andy and Suzanne and adored nanny to grandson Dexter. Requim Mass to be held today at Holy Family Mossend at 9.30 am, Wednesday, 12th, thereafter Holytown Crematorium and then lunch at Holy Family Church Hall. Many thanks to all the hospital staff who cared for my mum, however brief.
Love like starlight never dies.
Published in Motherwell Times on Feb. 12, 2020
