DUNBAR Nancy It is with sadness we say that Agnes Dunbar (nee Boyle), otherwise known as Nancy, died suddenly, at home, on March 7, 2020, aged 90 years. Nancy, was the beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mother of James, Robert and Helen and a loving grandmother. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 25, at Wear Valley Crematorium, Bishop Auckland, at 2.30 pm. In her memory, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer Research UK at
https://fundraiser.cancerresearchuk.org/page/in-memory-of-nancy-dunbar
Published in Motherwell Times on Mar. 25, 2020
