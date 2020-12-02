Home

GRAHAM Norman Suddenly, but peacefully on November 23, 2020, at Wishaw University Hospital, Norman, aged 82, beloved husband of Trudie, devoted dad to Karen and Ian, much loved father-in-law of Craig and Audrey and adored granda of Graham, Glen, Aimee and Jodie. The funeral service will take place on Monday, December 7, at 2.30 pm, in Holytown Crematorium.
For anyone wishing to pay their final respects to Norman, the funeral cortege will be leaving from Motherwell United Services Club at 2 pm. Due to the current Covid restrictions, this will be a private service.
Published in Motherwell Times on Dec. 2, 2020
