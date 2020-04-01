Home

GONNELLA Orazia
(aka Grace) Wife to the late Peter, loving mother to Linda Jane and Alexander and doting nonna to Lucy and Robin, sadly passed away in the bosom of her family, at Wishaw University Hospital in the early hours of Monday, March 30 2020.

If roses grow in Heaven,
Lord please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my Mother's arms,
And tell her they're from me.

Tell her I love her and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
But there's an ache within my heart,
That will never go away.

The family would like to thank everyone who offered support at this sad time.
Published in Motherwell Times on Apr. 1, 2020
