BERRY Patricia (Pat) Passed away at home, on May 20, 2020.
Pat, you tried to fight for life in vain,
God closed your eyes to ease your pain.
You suffered much and told so few,
You didn't deserve what you went through.
Darling Pat, why did you have to die,
May God forgive me for asking why.
There are others yes I know,
But you were mine and I loved you so.
Forgive me Lord if I should weep,
For a partner I could not keep.
Love from Sandy.
Goodnight Nana,
You will always be in our hearts.
Love from all the grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Night night auntie Pat.
Love from Fiona.
You are near, even if I don't see you.
You are with me, even if you are far away.
You are in my heart,
In my thoughts, in my life forever.
Rest in peace my sister.
Love Tommy and Mary.
We had a wonderful aunt.
One who never really grew old.
Her smile was made of sunshine,
And her heart was solid gold.
Goodnight auntie Pat.
Love from your nieces and nephews.
Pat, you never said I'm leaving,
You never said goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God knew why.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
Love from Martha, Andrew and all the family.
A special friend.
Forever in our thoughts.
Love Jim, Arlena, Kirsty, Andrew.
When God saw you getting tired,
And a cure was not to be.
He put his arms around you,
And whispered come to me.
He didn't like what you went through,
And he gave you rest.
His garden must be beautiful,
He only takes the best.
And when he saw you sleeping,
So peaceful and free from pain,
We wouldn't wish you back to suffer that again.
Today we say goodbye,
And as you take your final rest,
That garden must be beautiful,
Because you are one of the best.
Tommy, Angie, Leon, Cora and family.
I carry your heart with me,
I carry it in my heart.
I am never without it,
Anywhere I go, you go Pat.
Here is the deepest secret,
Nobody knows
And this is the wonder that's keeping stars apart.
I carry your heart,
I carry it in my heart.
Love from Lesley.
Thank you for all the laughs, love and friendship over the years,
You will be sorely missed and always remembered.
From Fay, Simon, Fiona.
Published in Motherwell Times on June 10, 2020