Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert MacGregor Park (Roy) BROWN

Notice Condolences

Robert MacGregor Park (Roy) BROWN Notice
BROWN Robert MacGregor Park (Roy) Passed away peacefully, in his 91st year, at University Hospital Wishaw, on Wednesday, 15 January, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bette, dearly loved dad of Stephen and father-in-law to Orla. A Service of Celebration of Roy's life will be held at Crosshill Parish Church, 9 Airbles Street, Motherwell, ML1 1XE, on Saturday, 25 January, 2020, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. A private cremation will be held at a later date. No flowers please - there will be the opportunity to make a donation to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland at the service.
Published in Motherwell Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -