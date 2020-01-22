|
BROWN Robert MacGregor Park (Roy) Passed away peacefully, in his 91st year, at University Hospital Wishaw, on Wednesday, 15 January, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bette, dearly loved dad of Stephen and father-in-law to Orla. A Service of Celebration of Roy's life will be held at Crosshill Parish Church, 9 Airbles Street, Motherwell, ML1 1XE, on Saturday, 25 January, 2020, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. A private cremation will be held at a later date. No flowers please - there will be the opportunity to make a donation to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland at the service.
Published in Motherwell Times on Jan. 22, 2020