Sarah BANNISTER

BANNISTER Sarah
(nee Rafferty) Marion and Steven would like to thank most sincerely Rev Caryl Kyle for a beautiful service celebrating the life of Sarah, a much loved mother and mother-in-law. Thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy and support at this sad time. Special thanks to Kevin Clark at John Clark Funeral Service for guidance and advice.
"A golden heart stopped beating,
Your gentle hands at rest,
God took you home to prove to us,
He only takes the best."
Safe in the arms of Jesus.
Published in Motherwell Times on Oct. 7, 2020
