DONALD Thomas Thomas,aged 81 years, passed away peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Moorburn Manor, in Largs, on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a long battle fought with courage and dignity. Beloved husband to Mary, much loved and cherished dad to Lesley and Arlene and wonderful father-in-law to Derek and Martin. Adored papa who will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Callum, Jennifer and Eve. Devoted brother to Robert, Anne, Morag, David, Janice and the late Samuel. It is with great regret that the funeral is private due to the current restrictions. However, it is our intention to hold a celebration of Thomas' life at a later date.
He was dearly loved and shall never be forgotten.
Published in Motherwell Times on Apr. 22, 2020