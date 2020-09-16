Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William BAILLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William BAILLIE

Notice Condolences

William BAILLIE Notice
BAILLIE William Lamont The Baillie family sadly announce the tragic death of Lamont on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Wishaw General Hospital after a cycling accident near his home in Carmichael, Biggar.
Much loved brother-in-law to Doreen, cherished uncle to Kenneth, Sarah and Andrew, close friend, colleague and respected lawyer to many.
Sadly, due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be private.
A celebration of Lamont's life will be held post COVID. As a supporter of the charity, donations in lieu of flowers to Children's Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), would be very much appreciated.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -