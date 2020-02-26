|
MacMILLAN
William The family of the late Mr William MacMillan (Billy) would like to express their sincere appreciation to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and support they received following their recent bereavement.
A special thanks to Rosepark Nursing Home for their loving care. Thanks also to Rev Caryl Kyle at Wrangholm Kirk, New Stevenston, for her guidance, support and beautifully conducted service and to John Clark Funeral Service for their sensitive and professional handling of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Motherwell Times on Feb. 26, 2020