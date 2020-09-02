|
|
|
WEIR William Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, William (Billy), loving husband of May, devoted dad to Alan and Gillian and beloved grandpa to his
4 grandchildren.
Sadly missed.
The family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and kindness shown at this sad time. They would also like to express their thanks to Hugh Carroll and the NLC Homecare Team for their exceptional support for the last
10 months.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 2, 2020