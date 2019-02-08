Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADRIAN COPPENS. View Sign

COPPENS



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Adrian Coppens. On Saturday February 2, 2019 Adrian peacefully passed away at the age of 76 years with his beloved wife Mary by his side. Adrian was born on July 17, 1942 in Holland to Meinardus and Jacoba Coppens and had 11 brothers and sisters. He came to Canada in 1957 where he met Mary DeGroot and started a career in baking. In 1964, Adrian and Mary were married and began a family shortly after. They then made their home in Didsbury where they lived until his passing.

Adrian bought and operated Rae's Bakery in Didsbury for 10 years. After selling their business, he went to work for the Olds Co-op managing the bakery department. Adrian then continued on his baking career with Ready Bake Foods, traveling North America selling frozen baked goods and passing on his love of baking to the younger generation of bakers until retiring. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary; sons Rob (Tammy) and Paul (Kirsty); grandchildren Lindsay, Cody, Will (Christinia); 2 great grandchildren; sisters, brothers and their families. In keeping with Adrian's wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Didsbury Hospital. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Didsbury entrusted with arrangements. 403-335-4773.

5226 46 St.

Olds , AB T4H 1B8

