REID, Alan Earl

Alan passed peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Chinook Winds Lodge, Carstairs, just shy of his 91st birthday. Born on May 5, 1928 in Didsbury, Alberta, to his loving parents Edwin and Marion Reid, Alan was educated at the Elmwood, Old Cremona and Cremona Schools. He obtained his teacher's certificate in 1948 and taught at Bituma School for 2 years. After that, he attended Olds School of Agriculture, graduating in 1951 and farmed with his brother Vair on the original Cremona homestead farm. He married Lita, the love of his life on April 6, 1953 and raised four children. More than a farmer, Alan especially loved to paint and make leaded glass windows and lamps. He also believed in community service and was a founding member of the Cremona Credit Union and Chinook Arts Foundation. Alan spent many years as a Sunday School Superintendent, School Board Trustee and in numerous roles in the Congregational Church, both locally and nationally. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lita; children, Linda (Sid), Harvey, Brian (Wendy), and Joyce (Tibor); grandchildren, Mary, Thomas (Shelby), Nicholas, Christopher, Emma and Jane; his sister, Elma as well as many other relatives and friends. Alan was predeceased by his brothers Clarence and Vair and sisters Mable, Lillian and Alice. He will be sadly missed, but we take comfort that he is with our Lord. A Memorial Service will be held at Cremona Congregational Church, 202 – 2 Street West, Cremona, AB on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to samaritanspurse.ca or a charity of their choice. Messages of condeolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.

12 East Lake Way N.E.

Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3

