ARTHUR O. REGNER

1943 - 2019



Art passed away suddenly at his home in Didsbury on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the age of 75 years. He was born September 24, 1943 in Hanna, AB. Art is lovingly remembered by his wife Bev of 52 years; daughters, Michelle (Ron), Jackie (Cody); grandchildren, Morgan, Sydnee, Braxton, Kaenna & Brynlee; siblings, Gloria (John), Richard (Audrey), Bob (Linda), Don (Leone); sister-in-laws, Shirley, Gayle (Troy), Deb (Dan), Donna (Chris); & one brother-in-law, Rob (Anne); as well as numerous nieces & nephews. Art was predeceased by both his parents, Emil & Hilda Regner; and brother-in-law, Larry Krebs. A Celebration of Life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Didsbury, AB on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 111 West Campus Place NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2R6 or Alberta Children's Hospital "Unit 4" 28 Oki Drive NW, Calgary, AB T3B 6A8. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.

12 East Lake Way N.E.

Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3

