Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR WINSTON "ART" COATES. View Sign Obituary

Arthur Winston Coates of Didsbury, AB passed away (at the age of 89) peacefully April 17th while checking his cows. Art spend his life working 'the farm' southeast of Olds with his wife Jean (of 65 years). Art loved his farm life; spring calving and planting, summer hay season, fall harvest and cattle care during the cold winter months. During the early years Art also ran a hog operation, and had a few sheep and chickens. Art was never much for hobbies, holidays or vacations... just hard work and that's what he did while providing for his family. Art and Jean raised their four children (Elaine, Shane, Wayne and Ben) on the farm inspiring them all with true farm values. The years of hard labour took a toll of Art's body and physical health but despite the pain he kept forcing himself up-and-out the door to help his farming son Wayne (and to give his opinion and guidance of course). Art always swore he wasn't leaving the farm... because he didn't want to die in 'some hospital'... at life's end Art got his final way, as almost always... in loving memory "Dad, you will be missed and always loved".

Art is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jean, his four children and their spouses (Gord & Elaine Dunn, Shane & Janice, Wayne & Joyce, Ben & Darlene) who all reside in the Olds/Didsbury area, eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donation can be given to the Alberta Lung Association.

Arthur Winston Coates of Didsbury, AB passed away (at the age of 89) peacefully April 17th while checking his cows. Art spend his life working 'the farm' southeast of Olds with his wife Jean (of 65 years). Art loved his farm life; spring calving and planting, summer hay season, fall harvest and cattle care during the cold winter months. During the early years Art also ran a hog operation, and had a few sheep and chickens. Art was never much for hobbies, holidays or vacations... just hard work and that's what he did while providing for his family. Art and Jean raised their four children (Elaine, Shane, Wayne and Ben) on the farm inspiring them all with true farm values. The years of hard labour took a toll of Art's body and physical health but despite the pain he kept forcing himself up-and-out the door to help his farming son Wayne (and to give his opinion and guidance of course). Art always swore he wasn't leaving the farm... because he didn't want to die in 'some hospital'... at life's end Art got his final way, as almost always... in loving memory "Dad, you will be missed and always loved".Art is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jean, his four children and their spouses (Gord & Elaine Dunn, Shane & Janice, Wayne & Joyce, Ben & Darlene) who all reside in the Olds/Didsbury area, eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers donation can be given to the Alberta Lung Association. Published in Mountain View Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close